JOPLIN, Mo. — One out of every five Americans believe that affording a home is out of their reach — some even believe they would need to win the lottery to become homeowners.

That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 current non-homeowners. The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Divvy Homes, said that 40% of participants think hitting a lottery jackpot is their best chance at home ownership, while 26% believe they need to inherit money from someone in order to ever own a home. Nineteen-percent of those polled said they’d have to marry someone rich.

Overall, the average American thinks it would take them between three and four years to afford a home — and a third believe it would take them five years or more. Another 20% believe they’ll never be able to afford one. Despite that, 67% are still hopeful about the possibility of one day owning a home.

“I think there is a certain percentage of the population that will never own a home, but I’m not sure that it’s necessarily because of housing costs. There’s a certain percentage of the population that just won’t own a home because of various reasons. Perhaps it’s their lifestyle, and they’re on the go a lot. Maybe they like to spend their money on other things, rather than working toward home ownership. If you fall into those categories, you’re likely more willing to rent because it works out better. That’s likely the case if someone doesn’t plan to stay in one place for a long period of time. I do think that the statistics are fairly accurate, but I don’t know that it would be fair to say that the reasoning is strictly because of price or the availability of financing,” said Garrett Terry, Commercial Lender and Senior Vice President of Mid-Missouri Bank in Joplin.

In the short term, Terry claims the rise in interest rates is weighing heavily on would-be buyers. While over half of those surveyed (52%) believe the current housing market is unstable, 46% believe that things will level out within the next two to five years.

“I do think that interest rates will decrease and return back. I don’t know if they’ll ever go quite as low as what we had seen for a while — we were at some historic lows. There where people were getting loans in the 2.5%-to-3.5% range, and it just lasted for so long. I think people became accustomed to that as the norm, which in reality it wasn’t,” said Terry.

Survey respondents said they’d need to make an average of $76,000 a year to afford a starter home, and that they would need at least $45,000 to afford a down payment on a starter home. As for the down payment size, Terry says 20% of the overall purchase price is considered to be ideal.

“I believe home ownership is still attainable for more people than most may realize. I think a lot of people get overwhelmed at the prospect because they think they have to have a whole lot more money for a down payment. Maybe they think that something additional is required, and maybe they aren’t aware of all the programs and loan options out there,” said Terry.

The survey reveals that affordability is an overall problem with 63% of respondents saying they often struggle to make ends meet, most commonly because of the high cost of living and rising inflation.

“Particularly within the last couple of years, we’ve seen a pretty significant uptick in home prices and in regards to the cost of borrowing money. Here lately, price increases across the board are mostly inflation driven. We’re seeing a lot of homes that, maybe once was an $80,000 to $100,000 house — now selling for $150,000 to $160,000. So yes, prices have gone up considerably, and demand has also played a big part in that. For most people, though, I think when looking for a new home, a lot of the time they are hit with sticker shock. I think that home ownership is still attainable for many, but maybe not to the level that we experienced a few years ago,” said Terry.