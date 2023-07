JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has announced Murphy Boulevard will be closed from Main Street to the intersection of North Sergeant Avenue/Crest Drive beginning Monday, July 17 at 9 a.m.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Detours will be in place during the road closure. Access will remain open to properties between Main Street and Bramar Avenue along Murphy Boulevard, city officials say.