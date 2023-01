CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County.

Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11).

Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and December of 2022. Officials say a welder and multiple tools were stolen.

Chew is charged with two counts of felony burglary, one count of felony theft, and one count of misdemeanor theft.