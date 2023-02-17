JOPLIN, Mo.— The Joplin community has already become a hub for the transportation industry. Now, it’s becoming a nationally recognized center for another kind of vocation.

If you think the Joplin area is not a good place to live and remotely work, you’re wrong. According to the Wall Street Journal, it’s a great place for that.

The Wall Street Journal has come out with a top ten list for working from home, and Joplin finished number two in the entire country.

“This is a huge win for all of us in southwest Missouri, this is something we can be very proud of,” said Doug Hunt, Joplin Chamber Director of Entrepreneurship.

So how did that happen?

A list of factors were considered in the study including the cost of living, home prices, high-speed internet access and cost, proximity to an airport, parks, restaurants the arts, and low unemployment rate.

Doug Hunt is the Director of Entrepreneurship at the Joplin Chamber and says the ranking is a win all the way around.

“It’s that migration of people from all over the country that can bring their salary from larger cities and move to a place where their dollar stretches out,” said Hunt.

He says that way the community benefits from the employee’s salary, and the trickle-down economic impact that comes with it, and the worker benefits from living in a non-metropolitan area but with most of the amenities they offer.

“Didn’t really surprise me, the cost of living here is very low we have a great workforce here in the Four State area specifically here in Southwest Missouri we also just have really good Internet that is available here as far as cable, we have Fiber here in some places here in Joplin you know so when you think about those things combined it’s a really great place to work from home here in Joplin,” said Jeb Cook, Remote Worker.

An estimated 26% of Americans work remotely, and a large percentage of them are in the telemarketing industry. Cook works for one of them, and says COVID may have been the trigger for the remote work movement, but says too many workers have gotten used to that and now prefer it.

And if it isn’t broken, he says don’t try and fix it.

“You know they have access to things like their you know refrigerator, stuff you wouldn’t think about just going to be able to make your own lunch plus no commute makes it easier in the morning to get up, you know you can hop into the shower, brush your teeth, get dressed and bam, you already at the office instead of having to drive somewhere which seems like a little thing but when you think about you know every day that commute, five days a week it actually adds up in the long run,” said Cook.0

By the way, Springfield came in first in the survey, followed by Joplin, with St. Louis coming in 8th.