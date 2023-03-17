JOPLIN, Mo. — Local medical professionals are urging the community to learn CPR.

The Joplin Health Department offered two cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes at the Joplin Public Library yesterday. The first class was a blended learning skills checklist which is a certification class for health workers

The second was a friends and family CPR class. Each class teaches hands-on CPR training like compressions and rescue breaths on adults, children, and infants.

The class costs $25 and takes about three hours to complete.

“I think it’s important for everyone to learn CPR because everyone is around other people and something can happen to anyone,” said Tamara Waterman, Community Health Nurse.

If you missed the class, another one will be available on May 18th.