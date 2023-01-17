JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires.

Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to put out the fire in a house right next door to the fire they extinguished on Monday.

Officials are still on the scene and continue investigating the cause of the fires. This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more details become available.