JOPLIN, Mo. — An area hotel is going above and beyond the call of hospitality for local children. Employees at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Joplin make it a point to give back to the community whenever possible. This past month, they decided to collect stuffed animals.

General Manager Jina Scott says they will be given to first responders in Joplin to give to young people they encounter. A way to help kids deal with whatever traumatic situation they’ve encountered.

“We are owned by O’Reilly Hospitality Management, so we do a monthly uh what we call “O Reach” which is our outreach program and we try to give back to our local community as much as possible, and we think of something different every month,” said Jina Scott, Hotel General Manager.

Employees aren’t the only ones who brought in the animals. Guests did as well.

In addition to the work it does for the community, the business also has an award-winning recycling program.