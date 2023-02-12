JOPLIN, Mo.— Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in American women — and accounts for one in every 3 deaths in females. Bringing awareness to that statistic, as well as February being National Heart Month, was the reason women at Mercy Hospital Joplin wore red today.

Nora Cannon, Executive Director of Cardiovascular Services, says these specially designed shirts, being sold in the gift shop, can be worn by employees each Friday during heart month.

“The importance of diet and exercise as well as a nice fundraiser, also helps us to support our patients here locally in Joplin with some much needed emergency supplies such as blood pressure cuffs, some scales that help them monitor their health,” said Cannon.

Cannon says the shirts also help remind women, especially moms, to start focusing on their own health — instead of putting that off until something catastrophic happens.

Meanwhile, the Chief’s kingdom is alive and well at a local hospital. Every single employee of Mercy Hospital Carthage wore their Chiefs regalia Friday and posed for a group photo out in front of the facility.

Hospital Administrator Scott Watson has been a fan his whole life. in fact, his dad was on the construction team that built Arrowhead Stadium back in 1972.

Watson says it gets employees fired up for the big game on Sunday and builds a sense of camaraderie when everyone is displaying their colors.

But he says being a Chiefs fan hasn’t always been a smooth ride.

“We’re celebrating the good times because a number of us have been Chiefs fans for a very long time and remember when we weren’t quite so blessed, so we’re taking advantage of it and today, in addition to a picture we’re gonna take with all of our red and gold on, we’ll have a tailgate here at the Carthage hospital,” Watson said.

“I’ve heard that many times, especially on the phone, if you don’t see my face or my hair, definitely I sound a little raspy in my voice, not as much as Patrick Mahomes but I do have that voice,” said Dan Schmutz, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Therapy Manager.

Like Watson, Patrick Mahomes Super Fan Dan Schmutz has been a lifelong Chiefs fan and even has season tickets.

In addition to employees, the hospital even invited area law enforcement to enjoy their indoor tailgate party.