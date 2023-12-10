WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Christmas season can come with some pretty difficult decisions… which present to buy Mom, leaving Santa chocolate chip cookies or gingerbread cookies, and choosing that perfect Christmas tree for your family to admire in the living room.

It’s a decision one Joplin family made, today (Sunday), at the Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm in Webb City.

“They’re soft pine needles. So that’s what you want is the soft ones. They don’t itch, you know, when they stab you,” said Mrs. McNeil.

“Oh, yeah, that’s good. That makes sense,” said Mr. McNeil.

Meet the McNeil family: Mom, Dad, and seven kids.

“And then this one here, Frazier, which is still the dark green, but the needles are shorter in there and they’re a little bit stiffer,” said Mrs. McNeil.

On Sunday, they had one mission — finding that perfect Christmas tree.

“No more than six feet high. So there’s room for the star,” said Mrs. McNeil.

“And about three feet wide. Somewhat full. Not a huge deal. Like I said, if we’re planning on coming out here and cutting a tree down, we understand it’s not going to be perfect,” said Mr. McNeil.

Well, maybe not perfect, but close enough.

“It’s a five-foot,” said Mr. McNeil, “Scotch and Kentucky is what they say, grow out in this part of the state.”

Owners of the Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm tell us that Sunday is the last day of operations for the season.

The farm opened on Black Friday, when they sold nearly 170 trees in the first four hours, that’s a tree sold every minute and a half!

“And it’s 7-foot,” said Mr. McNeil.

“Yeah, but if you chop this off in some of these sections, it’s six foot. Done,” said Mrs. McNeil.

After some family negotiations, the decision was made.

And with a family of seven, everyone was eager to help load up the tree.

“First time we’ve cut a Christmas tree at a farm,” said Mr. McNeil.

After the successful choice was made, the tree was shaken free of any loose pine needles, hopefully saving Mrs. McNeil from sweeping every day until Christmas.

Then, it’s wrapped in netting before the McNeil family takes it home, making another Christmas memory as a family.