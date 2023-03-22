JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin three-year-old is one out of 10 selected to represent Team USA in his age category in the Strider World Cup Race in Osaka, Japan. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri will support Sylas and his family on their journey to Japan.

The race is on its way to raise $7,500 by May 23. The McCain family contacted the Alliance of SWMO after learning about its Full Potential program, which helps supply registration and equipment costs to youth in sports and other activities.

The Alliance will initiate a matching campaign of up to $500 to help the McCains reach their goal. Funds will support travel and lodging expenses.

“Full Potential is a program designed to get kids plugged into what they love at an early age. We know that children surrounded by healthy support systems are more likely to graduate high school and choose to live drug-free,” Kate Kelley, Director of Community Programming and Full Potential for the Alliance of SWMO, said. “We’re proud to support kids like Sylas who have found their passion at such a young age!”

Donations can be made online through the family’s GoFundMe account.