JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field.

The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program.

Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed in the U.S. — and less than 5% are women.

Pam Regan is the one-stop operator at the Job Center in Joplin and says she’d like to see women look into the Ironworker’s Pre-Apprenticeships Training Program. It starts later this month.

“We would really like to target women for that Pre-Apprenticeship training because women just believe and we’d really like to see more women get involved in those types of industries,” said Regan.

The Ironworker’s Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program starts on January 16th and will accept 10 female participants.

