TULSA, Okla. – A Jay woman accused of child neglect for withholding food and clothing from her stepdaughter was sentenced to federal prison for 21 months.

Stephanie Florer entered a guilty plea in May 2022 in U.S. District Court in Tulsa. She appeared in federal court on Monday for her sentencing hearing. Florer was also put on two years’ probation.

The victim, now 19 years old, was in agreement with Florer to serve not more than five years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Florer acknowledged in court documents she treated the victim differently than her natural-born children.

Stephanie and Brian Florer both admitted that between December 15, 2015, and August 27, 2017, they “failed to provide adequate nurturance, affection, food, clothing, shelter, and sanitation,” the plea agreement states.

The parents also withheld food and clothing as punishment and failed to provide medical care. The victim required multiple dental treatments, the plea agreement states.

According to court records filed in Delaware County District Court, the victim endured repeated physical abuse, in which the couple allowed other children in the home to participate.

In addition to denying her food, the child was dragged through the house by her hair and forced to sleep on a filthy floor and made to go to the bathroom in a trash can, and repeatedly beaten with a paddle, according to court documents.

“While Florer disputes the severity of the neglect that occurred in the present case, she does acknowledge that she neglected (the victim),” according to a sentencing memorandum, filed April 26.

Brian Florer, her husband, was sentenced to “time served” and put on probation for five years, according to court records.

The couple was prohibited from seeing their other children for over 18 months.