JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man charged with sex crimes against juveniles waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Chad Joe Daniels, 45, of Jay, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and threatening to perform an act of violence.

Daniels denied making any comments, according to an arrest affidavit, and is free on $51,000 bail . The judge ordered Daniels to return to court on Jan. 8, 2024, to enter a plea or set a trial date to hear the case.

According to the affidavit, authorities say some of the comments were directed at two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl. Daniels allegedly asked them for their phone numbers and their Snapchat names. Daniels is also accused of making sexual comments to a 2-year-old and 3-year-old boy encouraging them “to run around naked,” the affidavit states.

Officials also allege Daniels threatened a woman who reportedly rebuffed his sexual advances saying “he was going to knock out her teeth.” He is also accused of threatening one of the juvenile girls.