Judge says convicted man will never see the light of day

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man convicted of sexually abusing three toddlers was sentenced to three life sentences on Thursday.

Bruce Allen Bandy, Jr., 43, of Jay, was convicted in February of three counts of child sexual abuse.

With his parents sitting in the courtroom, Bandy appeared before District Judge Jennifer McAffrey wearing orange jail clothes and his hands shackled.

“I don’t anticipate you will see the light of day,” McAffrey said as she imposed three life sentences to be served consecutively.

Bruce Allen Bandy, Jr.

During Bandy’s trial, testimony showed Bandy stopped sexually abusing the toddler when the toddler learned to speak.

District Attorney Doug Pewitt said during the hearing, there were “few types of cases” that deserved the life sentences to run consecutively and this case was one of them.

Brianna Brakefield, Bandy’s attorney, said Bandy had issues with the pre-sentence investigation report recommendation because he had not been allowed to fully participate in or present information to the investigator preparing the report.

McAffrey read the report’s summary which stated Bandy had “multiple victims over several years” and “showed no remorse for his actions” and “probation was not recommended.”

Bandy kept his head down and didn’t look at one of the victim’s relatives as she read a statement calling Bandy a “sick monster” and also saying he “didn’t deserve to see the light of day.”

It is not the policy of KSN/KODE to identify the victims of sexual abuse.

“You are a sick person” “You ruined so many lives with your actions” and “I will never forgive you,” the woman said.

After the hearing, the woman said she also held Shelly Delcour-Douthit responsible.

Delcour-Douthit, 42, of Fairland, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with two counts of possessing juvenile pornography. She testified in Bandy’s trial that she saw him sexually abusing a toddler, who was under the age of two during a video call and was physically present when he sexually assaulted a child in a motel room.

“She witnessed him (Bandy) abusing (the child) and he didn’t turn him in,” the woman said.

“I am glad he’s gone,” the woman said.

Delcour-Douthit is expected to appear in court later this month on a felony disposition docket where a trial or plea date will be set.