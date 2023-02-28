Bruce Allen Bandy, Jr. faces a life sentence in the sexual abuse of two toddlers

JAY Okla.- District Judge Jennifer McAffrey found a Delaware County man accused of sexually abusing two toddlers guilty of felony child sexual abuse.

Bruce Allen Bandy, Jr., 43, of Jay, is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse. He appeared before Judge McAffrey in a bench trial on Tuesday.

After hearing testimony during the two-and-half-hour trial, McAffrey ruled, Bandy “is guilty as charged” and faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The Judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set a sentencing date for April 13th.

Evidence was presented of sexually explicit screenshots and text messages from Bandy to an Ottawa County man.

One of the text messages from Bandy, according to authorities, refers to a toddler Bandy is accused of sexually abusing. Officials say in that message, Bandy tells someone that he stopped sexually abusing the toddler when the toddler learned to speak.

A video of Delaware County Sheriff’s Det. Brandon Houston questioning Bandy was played in the courtroom.

Bandy initially denied participating in the text conversation but then admitted to it. He then denied the sex acts according to the probable cause affidavit.

Deputies say Bandy admitted to having “pedophile thoughts” ever since he was a child but then denied ever acting on them.

Officials say Bandy later admitted to sexually abusing a child under the age of three while his mistress, Shelly Delcour, was present.

It is not the policy of KSN/KODE to identify the names of juveniles or sexual abuse victims.

Four witnesses, including Delcour, took the stand during Tuesday’s trial.

Delcour, 42, of Fairland, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with two counts of possessing juvenile pornography. Authorities say the two cases are connected.

The sound of shackles on Delcour’s feet hitting the floor echoed throughout the courtroom as she shuffled toward the witness stand where she took the oath wearing handcuffs.

Delcour testified she and Bandy were married to other people but were in a sexual relationship. The extra-marital affair began about eight years ago, and produced two children, Delcour testified.

“We had met on a website,” Delcour said. “We met at hotels, backroads, and eventually his house.”

Delcour said she had her two children, both under the age of three, with her during these illicit meetings.

Delcour testified on occasion, she and Bandy would engage in video calls, and she saw him sexually abusing a toddler, who was under the age of two.

“I saw him having sex with (a juvenile victim),” Delcour said.

Delcour testified she brought their children with her to a Grove motel. That’s where she said Bandy sexually abused a toddler.

“He had the child bent over saying ‘he was going to have sex with him,’” Delcour said.

Even though Delcour testified she had witnessed Bandy sexually abuse another child under the age of two, she told the Court she “didn’t think he was going to do that.”

When questioned by District Attorney Doug Pewitt, Delcour testified she didn’t report the sexual abuse and she continued to see Bandy.

Delcour claimed to be “scared of him,” referring to Bandy, when cross-examined by his attorney.

She said she thought their children were “safe” because they were in a public place, referring to the Grove motel room, as well as the other illicit meetings.

“I told him that I loved him up until the day he was arrested,” Delcour testified.

And as she left the courtroom, Delcour mouthed “love you” toward the area where Bandy was sitting. Delcour’s other son was also sitting in the general area behind Bandy in the courtroom.

Dr. Don Carnahan and Ashley O’Brien, a Quapaw Nation child protective services worker and a former Department of Human Services child protective services worker, both testified.

Carnahan testified the two toddler victims “were squirming during the exam.”

O’Brien, who testified she was present during the medical examinations, said one of the victims was “screaming” during the medical examination. It took “took 30 minutes to get (the victim) dressed and consoled…” after the examination, O’Brien testified.

“This was very unusual,” O’Brien said.

Bandy only took the stand to invoke his 5th Amended right not to make incriminating statements.