JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of sexually abusing and raping a child surrendered to authorities on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Beck.

David Taylor Phillips, 36, of Jay is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with sexual abuse of a child under 12, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and first degree rape of a child under 14, all felonies.

He is being held in the Delaware County jail on $75,000 bail. Phillips is expected to appear before a judge on Monday or Tuesday.

Phillips is accused of sexually abusing the child from Nov. 2018 to March 2023 and of raping the child from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. The sexual abuse started when the victim was 10 years old, the affidavit states.

Winston Connor, II., Phillips’ attorney said he hasn’t had a chance to review the charges and would make a comment later.

If convicted Phillips could face up to a life sentence, according to court documents.