DUENWEG, Mo. — The Duenweg Police Department is celebrating its newest officer.

This is Zeke – a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois and the Duenweg Police Department’s first K9 officer.

The department was able to get Zeke through the “Torchlight K9 Program” – costing the city around $23,000, which includes the purchase of Zeke and handler courses.

Zeke will be working alongside Sergeant Kristian Dalglish – and Duenweg Mayor Russell Olds tells us he is happy to support the department’s decision to add a K9 to the force.

“Our police department and our senior officers thought it would be a really good way to improve and enhance our police department, and to me, the work they do has been such good work. I want to do whatever will encourage them to continue and maintain a high standard of morale,” said Russell Olds, Mayor of Duenweg.

Zeke and Sergeant Dalglish are currently busy wrapping up their final six weeks of training and will be ready to take to the streets when they come home Friday, November 10.