JASPER, Mo. — High winds led to half of the metal roof being blown off of ‘Peggy’s Own Family Restaurant’ in Jasper earlier tonight (Tuesday).

Thankfully, no one was there — the restaurant is only open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Some residents reported minor roof damage to their homes, as well — not to mention many tree limbs and some trees being blown down.