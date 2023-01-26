Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools.

Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus.

They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends school in Carthage and a boy who is a Webb City student.

Jasper County juvenile authorities then took over the case. No direct actions were taken and no one was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.