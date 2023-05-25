JOPLIN, Mo. — A traffic crash shuts down westbound lanes along I44 near Joplin Thursday.

Around 2:30 PM, wreckage from a crash involving a dump truck and tractor trailer could be seen from MoDOT’s traveler camera just off Range Line Rd. (44 at Saginaw MM 9).

One lane of traffic remains open in the eastbound lanes but both lanes of westbound traffic appear to be closed. Authorities have not given a timeframe in which to expect lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.