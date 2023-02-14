ORONOGO, Mo. — Military chaplains are some of the unsung heroes of war, not even carrying a weapon but an organ.

A Southwest Missouri man has restored one, but he’s not planning on keeping it.

Military chaplains in World War Two and Korea may not have carried a weapon onto the battlefield, but they didn’t come to war empty-handed either.

Among the items they were issued, was a suitcase that when opened turned into an organ.

While thousands were made, this is one of the few that made it back intact into the states after the conflict ended.

It was bought a few years ago for eight dollars by a relative of Scott Stone.

After about a months worth of work, he finally was able to play it.

“You have to pump it all the time, it keeps the air flowing through the reeds in order the make the sound come out, it’s manpower, there’s not plugging it in or nothing, you just have to do it yourself,” said Scott Stone, Pianist.

The army instrument is not even close to the oldest he’s ever restored, he bought this 1883 Estey Chapel Organ from the Habitat for Humanity Restore and refurbished it.

While he plans on keeping it, that isn’t the case for the instrument Uncle Sam built.

“I think it deserves to be where people can actually see something that’s rare like this, this is you know something that’s just great and you know, to put this out there and let people see, this is part of our history,” said Stone.

Stone plans on donating it to the Branson Veterans Memorial Museum.

He says he can only imagine what memories it will rekindle for Veterans that heard one of them being played during their service in the country.