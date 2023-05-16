CARTERVILLE, Mo. — It has been a labor of love in Carterville, one that honors Veterans — and it’s almost finished.

Five memorial slabs are now in place in the Carterville Cemetery.

They recognize the Civil War — World War One — World War Two — the Korean War — and the Vietnam War.

Carterville Mayor, Alan Griffin says they still have some landscaping and fencing to install.

He gives credit to the one resident who was instrumental in getting all of this off the ground.

“Calvin Divine – he served on the city council with me. Anyway, he had this vision to, you know, honor veterans and we came up with this,” said Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor.

The memorial has been under development for a couple of years.

The cost has been covered by grants and private donations.