JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A big grant will pay for a long list of upgrades at the Jasper County Health Department.

It’s a half-million dollars from the Missouri Department of Health’s ARPA funds.

The “Jasper County Health Department” is making a number of changes to its building in Carthage.

That includes new glass panels at the reception desk, ADA ramps at building entrances, and ultraviolet lights.

“We have our germ lights, we call them. And so we’re going to do an update to those and just make sure that we’re providing the best environment for our citizens coming in,” said Debbie Darby, Jasper Co. Health Dir.

There’s also new lighting, an upgraded phone system, and battery backup for vital records.

The department will install a new electronic sign in the parking lot to help raise awareness.