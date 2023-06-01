JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested in Jasper County after troopers say they found 80 pounds of meth in the rental car he was driving.

Devion K.J. Boykin, 26, is charged in federal court with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, distribute or dispense.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court in the Western District of Missouri, on May 28 a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was watching traffic near the 22 mile marker of Interstate 44 in Jasper County. Around 7:35 p.m., the trooper saw a 2022 Ford Explorer with Indiana plates traveling east. He eventually pulled the Explorer over for a speeding violation.

According to the trooper there was a strong smell of “deodorizer” and “marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

Boykin reportedly began crying as he spoke to the trooper, telling him he was traveling from Utah to Memphis, Tennessee.

The trooper detained Boykin for “officer safety” and according to court documents, proceeded to search the vehicle for probable cause.

Inside the Explorer, the trooper found a suitcase and a “Versace shopping bag.” The day after the arrest, troopers say a a review of the vehicle’s audio and video revealed Boykin calling a woman to tell her that he had been pulled over and that there was a hundred pounds of meth and a gun inside the suitcase and bag.

According to the criminal complaint, Boykin told the trooper that he met with a couple of “unknown Hispanic” men in Phoenix who loaded the bags into the vehicle. He also reportedly told troopers he knew he was transporting drugs and was supposed to be paid $7,000.

In a motion for pre-trial detention, the United States Attorney noted that along with the drugs, troopers also reported finding a Glock 9mm pistol, an extended Glock magazine with 17 live rounds, and $2,000.

Boykin will be back in court Friday (6/2) for a preliminary hearing.