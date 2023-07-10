SARCOXIE, Mo. — Several residents in Sarcoxie are trying to save the city pool.

At last week’s council meeting, two Sarcoxie citizens asked city leaders to reconsider replacing the city pool with a splash pad.

As we first told you last month, city leaders have said the cost to keep the pool open is becoming too expensive.

They add attendance has dwindled in recent years, and it needs a bit of maintenance, too.

City leaders are listening though – and decided to open the pool on Mondays – on a trial run – to see if more people would attend.

Today (Monday) was the first trial run and almost 90 people showed up.

“It’s for our kids but not just the kids, it’s for our community. Sarcoxie city residents, Wentworth, Reeds, La Russell, everybody that comes here, grows up here, or whatever. Help come and support, raise money for our pool,” said Jeanie Root, Sarcoxie resident.

Some residents, like Jeanie Root, would like to see a community fundraiser start to keep the pool.

Until then, the city will host a public forum to speak with the community about the future of the pool.

A date has not yet been announced.