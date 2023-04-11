JASPER, Mo. — New grant funding means an extra layer of protection for some local firefighters.

$7,000 is going to the Tri-Cities Fire Protection District courtesy of the Arvest Foundation.

The district will use the money to purchase six new dry suits to help ensure safe conditions when firefighters aren’t fighting a fire.

“For water rescues, what that does is allow us to stay dry. So if it’s really cold weather – which has happened in the past – it keeps us from freezing. Enables us to do our job better and safer,” said Chief Josh Craig, Tri-Cities F.P.D.

“Arvest has a bunch of branches, we’re all over, and a ton of associates. And it’s important for us because we’re in these communities too. We live here, and we all shop here. And someday we may need to call on the Tri-Cities Fire Protection District. So to know that we can do something small in some cases just to help them out a little bit – it means the world to all of us,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

The Arvest Foundation offers grants that address a number of needs in a number of communities.

K-12 education, economic development, as well as projects designed to enhance the quality of life.