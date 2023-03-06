JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT crews will be replacing the damaged pipe underneath the pavement on Jasper County Route T, north of Jasper County Route N, southeast of Jasper.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6-10, 2023.

Traffic Impacts:

Route T will be closed where crews are working.

where crews are working. All lanes of Route T will be open during nighttime hours.

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but cannot travel through the work zone.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

No signed detours are planned.

Signs and message boards will alter drivers when approaching the work zone. For more information, you can follow this link here.