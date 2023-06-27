KSNF/KODE — Starting Wednesday, July 5th, contractor crews will begin working to repair a bridge that was struck by an oversized load on June 13th.

Repair work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day at the I-44/I-49 bridge in Jasper County (Exit 18 in Fidelity), beginning on July 5th, and is expected to end on August 18th.

Here is the expected impact on I-44 traffic:

Eastbound traffic on I-44 will remain reduced to one lane.

Westbound traffic on I-44 will experience lane closures occasionally.

At all times, at least one lane will be open in both directions on I-44.



CLOSED RAMPS AT EXIT 18:

Westbound I-44 to Southbound Missouri Route 59 off-ramp.

Northbound Missouri Route 59 to Westbound I-44 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-44 to Northbound I-49 off-ramp.

Southbound I-49 to Eastbound I-44 on-ramp.



Here is the expected impact on I-49/Missouri Route 59 traffic:

No traffic will be allowed under the I-44 bridge while crews are working.

Northbound Route 59 traffic will be diverted to Eastbound I-44.

Southbound I-49 traffic will be diverted to Westbound I-44



All northbound and southbound lanes of Missouri Route 59/I-49 will be open during daytime hours. Additionally, there will be no signed detour. For workers’ safety, speed limits will be reduced through work zones, and there will be signs and message boards alerting drivers approaching the work zones.

Finding alternative routes is suggested. The work schedule may be affected by weather/scheduling conflicts.

To find more information on road closings/traffic impacts, please visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map here, or call MoDOT at (417) 895-7600. Additional information can be found at MoDOT.org/Southwest.