CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A tightly contested city council race in Carterville could be resolved in a little more than 24 hours.

During tomorrow night’s city council meeting, candidates Terri Arterburn and Judi Martin will be given the option to agree to draw lots to determine the winner.

They each received 31 votes in last week’s election.

If they don’t agree to a drawing tomorrow night, a runoff election will take place at a later date.