JOPLIN, Mo. — One non-profit is making it possible for another to continue its hunger relief efforts throughout Southwest Missouri.

As the title implies, this organization helps people with disabilities to remain independent and on their own. They provide more to clients than just transportation and medical equipment.

Did you know they also have a food pantry and that it’s open not just to clients but to anyone in the community in need?

Thanks to a ten thousand dollar grant from the Ozarks Food Harvest, they’ll be able to continue to provide food items for another year.

“So this allows us to increase the food and supplies to the consumers and individuals in the six counties we serve,” said Robin Harrison, Consumer Directed Services, Independent Living Center.

You may not realize it, but one of the ways the center keeps clients independent is through their food pantry, which Tommy Shields says is a godsend.

“The best thing that I like about it is if they know that I need something, Independent Living will bring it to me or get it to me somehow,” said Tommy Shields, client, Independent Living Center.

And one day each month, Julie Graue with the Missouri Extension Office teaches people like Shields how to prepare easy meals from the food items they receive from the center.

“We try to use things that they would have from the pantry and simple recipes that taste great,” said Julie Graue, University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Educator.

The six counties the center serves include Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Barton, and Dade counties.

The center’s food pantry is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 p.m.