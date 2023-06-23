WEBB CITY, Mo. — At one time, you’d never think of taking your driver’s license test without first taking a course in a school designed to prepare you for life on the streets. One that does may have to discontinue that option.

At one time, most area school districts offered a driver’s education course, but not anymore.

One of the few that still does is Webb City.

Tim Doss is one of the program’s two instructors that includes the classroom portion of the course as well as time behind the wheel.

He says there can be an advantage to learning to drive from a non-family member.

“If you ask them they’ll probably say yes because some of the parents get very nervous and you know and maybe somebody else wouldn’t, but the kids will all say that you know, they’d rather go with me than they would with their parents because their parents did a lot of hollering at them when they were driving,” said Tim Doss, Webb City H.S. Drivers Ed Instructor.

This year’s class included just over a hundred students, not all of which go to Webb City schools.

In fact, even some students from Joplin High School come here to take this course, unfortunately though, there’s no guarantee it’s going to last.

“They require I think 22 hours and so you have to actually go there to get certified and a lot of people and a lot of it, so like I said, there aren’t too many of us left,” said Doss.