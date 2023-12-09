KSNF/KODE — With the cost of most things showing no sign of dropping anytime soon, a growing number of families are asking for help this holiday season. But with so many different ministries providing that, what’s to prevent someone from asking for more than they need?

The Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County is one of several ministries across the Four States lending families in need a helping hand this holiday season.

To receive gifts, food, or both, depending upon the group, you have to sign up for them in advance.

“We make sure they have their documents, IDs, birth certificates, whatever they’re using to verify that the kids are in that household and then their address so that they’re in either Jasper or Newton County,” said Debra Gaskill, Case Worker, Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County.

What’s to prevent someone from abusing the system to get more than their fair share?

Caseworker Debra Gaskill says it happens less often than you might think and that communication is the key to catching it when it does.

“We actually sent our list out to the schools because of the privacy uh you know rules so they looked at our list instead of them giving us their list but um they’re double-checking, we’ve only found a few that were doubled up and the families were really great about saying ok I’m going to stick with you or I’m going to do shop with a cop so that’s really helped,” said Gaskill.

One of the groups they communicate with is the Jasper County Ministerial Alliance, of which Jennifer Stone is a member.

“Each different organization will take down names and then we will compare our lists at the end to make sure um families aren’t double-dipping,” said Jennifer Stone, Webb City Ministerial Alliance.

And even when it does happen, she says it’s not always malicious.

“And they think that when they sign up it’s an application so they think they have to you know uh qualify and so maybe they’re you know just hitting all the places that way they’re for sure going to get help from somewhere,” said Stone.