KSNF/KODE — UPDATE: Authorities say 7-year-old Layla Sandusky has been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing child.

Layla Sandusky, 7, has been reported missing. She was last seen in a green Ford Fiesta (license plate BF2A5K) being driven by a man named “Matt” in the Sarcoxie area.

Layla is a white female, four feet tall, and weighs 80 lbs. She has “dirty blonde” hair, and hazel eyes. See the picture below in the missing persons poster. Her date of birth is June 10, 2015.

If you have any information that could lead to the location of Layla, or if located, contact 911, or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 358-8177, or (417) 359-9100.

Listed below is the release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.