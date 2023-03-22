CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — There’s a new way to honor the memory of a well-known area resident.

The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce is selling t-shirts that say: #BEAGARY

They’re in honor of Gary Stubblefield, longtime chamber director and real estate agent who passed away earlier this month.

The shirts cost $10, with proceeds going to support the chamber scholarship for CJ seniors, which has been renamed the Gary Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship.

The chamber director says there’s been an immediate response, with half of the t-shirts sold in just a few hours.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I thought there would obviously be tons of support. But once again, everyone shows up to support not just Carl Junction and the chamber, but most importantly, Gary. Because they all want to help us live out his legacy that he created,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJ Chamber of Commerce.

You can buy a shirt by calling the Carl Junction Chamber at 417-649-8846, or stopping by during business hours.