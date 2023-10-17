JASPER, Mo. — A Jasper police officer is recovering after an attack last night (Monday).

The officer responded to a call about a disturbance at Pete’s Convenience Store in Jasper just before 9:00 p.m.

That’s where she encountered two suspects, a man and a woman.

Officers say the attack started with the female suspect punching the officer in the face.

Then they say the male suspect punched the officer several more times.

That’s when officials say the man then attempted to steal the officer’s patrol car – unsuccessfully.

The suspects then ran over the officer’s foot twice before escaping in a Chevy Cruze with the license plate BG1 B5C.

Police are looking for Raven Gomez, and Brandon David (below), both of Columbia.

Brandon David, of Columbia.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.