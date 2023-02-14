KSNF/KODE — A new leader is named for the “Jasper School District.”

Dr. Cindy Hansen will be its next superintendent.

She’s currently a principal in Pine Island, Minnesota, and teaches in the doctoral program at Bethel University.

Hansen has 23 years in education, with 12 of those as an administrator.

“Jasper R-5 is the heartbeat of this community, and I take seriously the trust placed in me as Jasper’s next superintendent. I resonate strongly with Jasper’s vision of excellence, and I will work hard to ensure the school district continues to be a source of pride for all,” said Hansen.

Her first day on the job will be July first.