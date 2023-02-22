JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Fire crews in Jasper County respond to a late night building fire — thanks to a passerby who noticed large flames in the distance, and immediately called 9-1-1.

Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday (2/22), the Carl Junction Fire Department was dispatched to 4516 West Deer Meadow Lane, near the intersection of Black Cat Road and Belle Center Road, west of Joplin.

When firefighters arrived, large flames could be seen coming from the small building. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes of the initial 9-1-1 call.

That call was made by Logan Brisco, who was driving north on Black Cat Road when he noticed the the large flames not far from the road. After seeing the blaze, Brisco turned on West Deer Meadow Lane, and stopped at the entrance of the lot where the structure was on fire.

Brisco said he could see one or more “explosions” around the fire. He said there were several small propane tanks that were visible near the building.

It’s unknown if the building was occupied when the fire started, however no emergency crews were injured by the fire. METS ambulance and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The official cause is under investigation by the Carl Junction Fire Department.