ALBA, Mo. — You might not expect an international award winning brewery to be located in a small town where the total population barley exceeds 500 people, but for Tiff and Nate Artinger, the town of Alba in Southwest Missouri, was the ideal location to build a brewery — one that would become known as the best brewery in the state.

“When our realtor told us about this property in Alba, which use to be a restaurant, my husband, Nate, was like, ‘I don’t know that I want to go out that far… I don’t know what’s out there, or what’s ever been out there.’ But we went to go look at the property anyway, and right away I just knew it was perfect. However, Nate was being really quiet the whole time, which was stressing me out because I couldn’t tell whether he liked it or not. So, we got in the car to leave and he just said, ‘This is it — this is the place.’ It was just everything we needed,” said Tiff Artinger, co-owner of Beard Engine Brewing Company.

That’s when the historic “Old Miners Inn” building became what it is today: Beard Engine Brewing Company. The craft brewery/taproom opened in 2020, and in less than three years it has turned into a popular destination, attracting people from all over the world.

“Each weekend we have regulars that show up here from all across the region. It’s a humbling feeling to know that people are taking a two, three, or even four hour drive just to come here,” said Tiff Artinger.

Thanks to a last-minute nomination from one of the brewery’s customers, Missouri Magazine recently named Beard Engine Brewing Company, “Best Brewery In Missouri” for 2023. This is the second year in a row the Alba-based brewery was crowned “Missouri’s Best.” Missouri Magazine choose Beard Engine as the “Show-Me State’s Best Brewery of 2022.”

“We got to go to Lake of the Ozarks, to the awards show. We got all dressed up and fancy and walked down the red carpet — the whole nine. It was really, really cool,” said Tiff.

Last year, the brewery competed on the world stage — receiving a platinum medal for their Brown Ale at the “Brewski Awards,” an international beer competition that brings together experienced beer consumers to taste and judge beers from around the world.

“I’ve been told over the years by several people, that in this industry there are two types of people. You have hobbyists, and then you have artists, I’ve always been an artist,” said Nate Artinger.

Nate, who is self-taught in the art of brewing beer, always has 10 of his creations on tap. His specialty is English style beers, but Nate also likes to experiment, and some of his most creative recipes have been the most popular.

“Honestly, it’s for the people. That’s the reason I love doing what I do. I’m giving them something that I made from a piece of grain or a hop. It’s something I created with my bare hands, and there’s nothing better in the world than the feeling of knowing that I’m creating something, in house, and serving it right to you,” Nate said.

You can learn more about Beard Engine Brewing Company on their website, which you’ll find HERE. You can also visit their Facebook Page, HERE, which lists their upcoming events and hours of operation.