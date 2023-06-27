JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Sarcoxie woman is dead after a tractor trailer rear ended her vehicle on I-44.

The multi vehicle crash happened around 5:30 PM Monday a mile west of Fidelity. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Cortney Johnson, 37, was driving eastbound and as she slowed down for traffic a semi hit her vehicle. This caused a chain reaction with two other semis and a pickup truck.

Johnson’s Hyundai and the 2011 semi that first smashed into her were both totaled. The driver of that rig sustained serious injuries and was taken to Freeman West. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 PM.

The three other drivers involved did not sustain injuries in the incident. This is Troop D’s 65th fatality for this year.