SARCOXIE, Mo. — After more than a decade of sharing space, a Southwest Missouri archery program has a home of its own.

Sarcoxie School District officials dedicated its new archery building earlier this evening.

It’s a multi-purpose building that can also host other sports like basketball and volleyball.

It will be the permanent site for archery practice, and school leaders also hope to bring in a tournament.

“We are very excited to hold our own competition for the first time ever. Yes, we will be able to host either small tournaments or maybe we’re hoping to host a conference tournament. And so yes we have bleachers, concessions. we have a commons area and we have a place to stage kids in. And we have a range that is big enough,” said Kaycia Woolsey, Sarcoxie Archery Coach.

Sarcoxie’s archery program began 11 years ago, and, until now, had been using the school cafeteria for practice.