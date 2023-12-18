SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie School administrators are discussing some outstanding achievements they’ve noticed over the past year.

The last week of school each semester means – it’s report card time – and not just for students.

Sarcoxie School administrators recently received their annual report from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education – or DESE – and are pleased with the results.

“We increased our APR this year to 82 percent. So this is a great accomplishment, I’m very proud, a lot of hard work went into that. We are ecstatic right here, we’re not done but want to celebrate some success,” said Phil Lewis, Sarcoxie Superintendent.

The 82 percent satisfaction rating is an 11 percent increase from the 2022 school year.

That’s an increase, Wildwood Elementary Principal, Dusty Feather says, deserves some recognition.

“I think when you see a number like that, for us, it’s more than one person, it’s the whole system, the whole school, the community, buying in from everybody, and support. When people work together, good things happen,” said Dusty Feather, Wildwood Elementary Principal.

Lewis says this is due to higher MAP testing scores throughout the district – better attendance numbers – and last year’s 100 percent graduation rate.

“There’s a lot of different components to this but man we were excited, our community was behind us, and like I said, I’m proud of our hard work that the teachers have done, and the students. So we are just excited,” said Lewis.

“The people behind the scenes that are working to make those phone calls, ‘hey why are the kids not here’, the nurse doing what she can to provide resources to get them here and healthy. We just want to get them here, every day,” said Feather.