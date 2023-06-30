SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie city officials say changes might be coming to town — and residents will have some input.

How do you know when it’s time to make a change? That’s what officials with the City of Sarcoxie are trying to figure out — in regard to their community pool.

Families have enjoyed the spot for almost 20-years now — but it’s faced some recent hardships — like last summer’s lifeguard shortage, which delayed the opening and resulted in an early-season closure. This has city officials weighing the pros and cons — of replacing it with a new splash pad.

“The Park Advisory Board has noticed a steady decline in pool attendance. Our average attendance used to be 80-100 people a day and now it is dropping,” said Tanner Rice, Sarcoxie Assistant City Manager.

Rice says the pool is lucky if it gets 60 swimmers on an average day — and with the cost of maintaining the pool going up every year, they can only afford to be open on weekends.

“With inflation coming about, expenses on the rise, it has become extremely difficult to try and maintain our under 10,000 range, but this year we are expected to lose $20,000, that’s not expenses on the pool, it’s just what we are projected to lose.”

With the current swimming hours being limited – Rice believes a splash pad could bring families the convenience of having fun, on their own time.

“The community might like it a little bit better, to be honest, that’s the input we are trying to seek from the community but that’s a large portion being is that the splash pad has the opportunities to be open more to the public, really at any time that the public wants to go there and utilize it,” he said.

A splash pad proposal should be ready for the public to see by September 15th. Residents can share their input by calling or emailing Sarcoxie City Hall.