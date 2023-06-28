WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence in Webb City was the setting for the annual awards luncheon.

Forty-two district Teacher of the Year candidates were honored. Two of them were then selected as this year’s elementary and secondary winners of the Regional Teacher of the Year, which went to Nikki Deaton from Sarcoxie and Amanda Royster from Carl Junction.

Amanda Royster, C.J. H.S. Librarian Nikki Deaton, Sarcoxie 7th, 8th Grade English

“What I care most about is giving kids a place to be at school where they feel comfortable and where they feel welcome and I’ve been able to do that I think even more this year in the library than I did in the classroom because I just see all kinds of different kids in the library and it’s just kind of their spot to be and study and just relax,” said Amanda Royster, C.J. H.S. Librarian.

“Honestly I can’t believe it, I’m very excited and I just want to thank all my school district, my students and then most importantly my mother who’s been in education for 30 years and who’s legacy that I’m trying to carry on,” said Nikki Deaton, Sarcoxie 7th, 8th Grade English.

Both Deaton and Royster are now in the running for the state Educator of the Year award.