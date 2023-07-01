SAGINAW, Mo. — Food, fun, and gospel music were all part of an event in Saginaw today (Saturday).

It was all for the “In Concert Under the Stars” worship night at Saginaw Baptist Church.

Tonight’s live entertainment featured some well-known names in the American gospel world – Jerrad Trombley and Alabama Hall of Fame singer – Ivan Parker.

Church and event organizers say they wanted to provide an evening for folks to be able to come out, eat, and have a good time – all while celebrating the name of Jesus.

“It’s important for us to open up to the community and for the community to come out and see us in a different light than just a regular church service. To understand what the love of Christ is and sharing that information and sharing that with people,” said Pastor Brian Henderson, Saginaw Baptist Church.

“We stepped out in faith, and we said, you know what, God put this night together, and so there’s a reason why God put this together, and if there’s one person here that doesn’t know Jesus, we want them to know Jesus and have that relationship with Jesus before they leave here tonight,” said Jerrad Trombley, Saginaw Baptist Church.

Ivan Parker and his son Josh will continue to travel throughout the United States this summer – spreading the gospel through music.