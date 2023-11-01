JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Traffic is back to normal after a semi overturned on Interstate 44 earlier this evening (11/1).

Westbound I-44 was shut down just after 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 22 for several hours.

According to troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a semi carrying a load of soap containers, fell asleep at the wheel and went off the interstate. The driver attempted to regain control but overcorrected, causing the semi-truck and trailer to roll over.

Approximately 200 feet of guardrail was damaged in the crash. Troopers say no one was injured in the incident.

While crews worked to clean up the spilled contents that littered both lanes of westbound I-44, traffic was forced to take a four-mile detour at Exit 22 (County Road 100).

Around 8:30 Wednesday evening — more than three hours after the crash took place — both lanes of westbound I-44 were cleared of debris and re-opened to traffic.