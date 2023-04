CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, April 25th will be the date for the runoff election to decide Carterville’s City Council race.

Judi Martin and Terri Arterburn each received 31 votes in last week’s election.

The voting will take place at the Carterville United Methodist Church at 120 Main Street.

It’ll be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm that night.

Election officials will then hand count the ballots.