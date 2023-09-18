JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A meeting has been scheduled inviting the public to learn about the plans to rebuild a bridge on Missouri Route 96 over Missouri Route 171 west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The public is invited to the online meeting that will be available beginning Monday, October 2 until October 16.

MoDOT says the cost of the bridge is estimated to be $4,244,000. It will be replaced in 2024 and closed for up to six months for construction and will include permanent striping, new barrier walls, and guardrails. Route 96 will be closed during this time, though Route 171 will be open except for brief intervals during the construction, says MoDOT.

Those interested can access the meeting by following this link here. Those unable to attend virtually can call MODOT at 417-895-7600.