KSNF/KODE — Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who failed to appear in court.

Matthew Honeycutt was charged with child kidnapping in April.

Matthew Honeycutt.

He failed to appear in court in July, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he took a seven-year-old Sarcoxie girl to Oklahoma without her mother’s permission.

The girl’s mother said she lent her car to Honeycutt, who was supposed to bring the child and the car back after picking up a dog.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert when the child was not returned.

The child’s mother was also charged in the case.

Amber Turner was charged with child endangerment for allowing Honeycutt to take her daughter with him.

Amber Turner.

She has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Honeycutt has ties to Oklahoma.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact area law enforcement.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: (417) 358-8177