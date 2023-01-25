KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri.

Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury.

They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development.

“Invenergy” is headquartered in Chicago, and owns and operates, not only solar fields but also wind and natural gas power plants.

It currently has 30 solar sites in the U.S. and Japan, generating more than 3,300 megawatts of electricity.