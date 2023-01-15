KSNF/KODE — Utility work is expected to impact overnight traffic flow on I-49 in Carthage this coming week.
That work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 19th from 1 until 3 a.m., pending good weather conditions.
MoDOT says both Northbound and Southbound lanes, from Highway HH to the I-44 and 49 interchanges will be slowed down, so expect delays.
Crews will work on a utility line that stretches the course of the interstate.
MoDOT also says interstate on-ramps in the zoned area will be closed during the duration of the project.
Traffic Impacts
On ramps CLOSED in both directions at these locations
- Jasper County Route HH (Fir Road) to Southbound I-49 (Exit 50) at Carthage
- Southbound Missouri Route 571 (Grand Avenue) to Southbound I-49 (Exit 50) at Carthage
- Westbound I-44 to Northbound I-49 (Exit 18) at Fidelity
- Eastbound I-44 to Northbound I-49 (Exit 18) at Fidelity