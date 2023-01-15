KSNF/KODE — Utility work is expected to impact overnight traffic flow on I-49 in Carthage this coming week.

That work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 19th from 1 until 3 a.m., pending good weather conditions.

MoDOT says both Northbound and Southbound lanes, from Highway HH to the I-44 and 49 interchanges will be slowed down, so expect delays.

Crews will work on a utility line that stretches the course of the interstate.

MoDOT also says interstate on-ramps in the zoned area will be closed during the duration of the project.

Traffic Impacts

On ramps CLOSED in both directions at these locations